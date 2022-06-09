Smart City Campaign Erases Kinamwandu Street Food Corridor

In short
Faizal Luyinda, the LC 1 chairperson of Salompas B village and grandson to Mariam Nambooze, says Kinamwandu had changed and become very untidy and unbefitting for a smart city. In addition to being untidy, the area had also become a hideout for criminals and drug pushers.
Smart City Campaign Erases Kinamwandu Street Food Corridor9 Jun 2022, 14:25 Comments 103 Views Business and finance Health Lifestyle Breaking news
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.