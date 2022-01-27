Smart City: New Entrants in Usafi Market Complain of Low Sales, Lack of Parking Space

In short
Hafsa Nalunga, who sells tomatoes in Usafi Market, says that there are a few customers compared to the roadside at Entebbe Road where she used to sell from. She says that the stalls allocated to them are far from the market lane where customers pass and easily buy foods hence favoring only those at the front.
Smart City: New Entrants in Usafi Market Complain of Low Sales, Lack of Parking Space27 Jan 2022, 13:25 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Report
KCCA officials says part of Usafi Market land belonged to someone else Login to license this image from 1$.
