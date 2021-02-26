Caroline Ayugi
Smart Ride Struggles to Establish Itself in Gulu City

Smart Ride requires a passenger or client to request transport services through a mobile application that can only be installed on a smartphone. It was launched in May 2020, with the hope that within three months, it would be well established, according to Michael Ebong, the founder of the transport service.

 

