Smart Ride Struggles to Establish Itself in Gulu City

In short
Smart Ride requires a passenger or client to request transport services through a mobile application that can only be installed on a smartphone. It was launched in May 2020, with the hope that within three months, it would be well established, according to Michael Ebong, the founder of the transport service.
Smart Ride Struggles to Establish Itself in Gulu City26 Feb 2021, 19:48 Comments 172 Views Business and finance Science and technology Northern Interview
In short
