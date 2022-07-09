Soaring Prices of Sacrificial Animals Hit Muslims, Traders

In short

One of the traders selling goats at Kimeeme Livestock Traders in Kisenyi Shamshidin Lukima said that goats range from shillings 120,000 to shillings 500,000 depending on the weight. He also said that there has not been any increment in the prices only that there is a low turn up of buyers in the market because many faithful this time prudently reared an animal in their home over months in readiness for Eid Adha.