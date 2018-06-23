Edward Eninu
Social Cultural Practices Exposing Karimojong to Brucellosis

Moroto man drinking animal blood from the calabash. Edward Eninu

Moroto man drinking animal blood from the calabash.

In short
Despite the health threat, the consumption of raw blood remains a cherished cultural practice in parts of Karamoja. Over the years, the mixture of blood and milk has remained a delicacy among the Karimojong. Mixed blood and milk are also used as a ritual drink in special celebrations, or given to the sick.

 

