Social Cultural Practices Exposing Karimojong to Brucellosis

In short
Despite the health threat, the consumption of raw blood remains a cherished cultural practice in parts of Karamoja. Over the years, the mixture of blood and milk has remained a delicacy among the Karimojong. Mixed blood and milk are also used as a ritual drink in special celebrations, or given to the sick.
Social Cultural Practices Exposing Karimojong to Brucellosis23 Jun 2018, 16:18 Comments 145 Views Moroto, Uganda Health Lifestyle Interview
