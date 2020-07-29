Social Distancing, E -learning Impossible for Schools- Experts

In short
Dr Ekwaro Obuku, a Health Policy Expert said there’s no equity in the options that the government proposed, yet even in schools that embarked on distance learning, learners still needed the support of parents. As a result, many schools have now abandoned e-learning because the investment in infrastructure to run such programmes is high.
Social Distancing, E -learning Impossible for Schools- Experts29 Jul 2020, 05:29 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 studies school reopening
Mentioned: Makerere University Uganda Teachers Union
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.