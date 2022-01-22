Social Distancing Forcing Schools to Reduce Learning Time

In short
The administrators noted that children's brains are active, with a lot of interest in playing, and mingling amongst themselves without adhering to the recommended COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures.
Social Distancing Forcing Schools to Reduce Learning Time22 Jan 2022, 16:19 Comments 161 Views Jinja, Uganda Education Report
The Kiira regional police spokesperson, James Mubi alongside the headteacher of Victoria Nile primary school, Mrs. Harriet Gandi address P.7 pupils.
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 meal primary school pupils school social distancing student teacher
Mentioned: Harriet Gandhi James Mubi Jinja Kiira Williams Ongom deputy head teacher of Jinja SSS head teacher of Victoria Nile police spokesperson
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.