Social Media, Lack of Skilled Labour Limiting Tourism Growth, Sector Players Say

In short
Peter Mwanja, the Chief Executive of Lasta events says while many businesses are now using the internet to do businesses, there are others who instead spread harmful and false information that has affected tourism, especially in the MICE (Meeting, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) segment.
Social Media, Lack of Skilled Labour Limiting Tourism Growth, Sector Players Say29 Apr 2021, 15:39 Comments 92 Views Tourism Business and finance Updates
Community Tourism in Uganda; lack of skilled personnel is affecting growth of the industry. Courtesy photo
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.