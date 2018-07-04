In short
This financial year the government has imposed a tax of 200 Shillings payable daily by anyone who uses social media, or Over the Top Services OTTS, like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter. This has triggered outrage across the country, with some activists already in court challenging the tax.
Tumwebaze, Mutabazi Defend Social Media Tax
ICT Minister Frank Tumwebaze addressing the Annual Broadcasters' Forum 2018 in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.
