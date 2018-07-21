Social Media Tax Affects Digital Inclusion –Lawyer

In short
Juliet Nanfuka, from the Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa CIPESA, says that the social media tax excludes vulnerable groups such as women and youth whose opportunities to successful market and growth of business are now limited by the new taxes.
Social Media Tax Affects Digital Inclusion –Lawyer21 Jul 2018, 14:17 Comments 222 Views Science and technology Updates
Phone showing some Android Apps including social media apps Login to license this image from 1$.
