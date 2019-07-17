Social Norms Approach Can Change Perception On Corruption-Study

In short
Patrick Muzinduki, the lead researcher based at Kabarole Research and Resource Center told URN in an interview that the majority of the respondents interviewed between November 2018 and April 2019 agreed that being engaged in corruption is something not frowned upon.
Social Norms Approach Can Change Perception On Corruption-Study17 Jul 2019, 13:05 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Local government Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: fighting corruption in uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.