Social Stigma Prompts Discreet Discharge of COVID-19 Patients in Gulu

Initially, hospitals were holding public send-off events for people who have recovered from COVID-19. But according to medics, many of the people were labelled, stereotyped, discriminated against and experienced loss of status because of the apparent link with the disease which negatively affected their relationship with caregivers, family, friends and communities.
Social Stigma Prompts Discreet Discharge of COVID-19 Patients in Gulu13 Sep 2020
Some COVID-19 patients who recovered from the global contagion being discharged recently at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital
In short
