Sociologists Predict Surge in Suicide Cases

In short
George William Ochom, a lecturer of Sociology at Kampala University explains that out of human instincts, a sizeable number of Ugandans have become emotionally charged due to contemporary societal challenges and the perceived social imbalances. He cautions that such a disgruntled group tends to behave weirdly and is capable of becoming destructive to many things including their own life.
Sociologists Predict Surge in Suicide Cases19 Jul 2020, 13:09 Comments 158 Views Masaka, Uganda Lifestyle Human rights Religion Feature
Tagged with: Dean of department of Ethics at Uganda Martyrs University Revered Father Doctor George William Byarugaba, Uganda Police Force
