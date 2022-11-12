Wambuzi Reacheal
14:57

National Rally Championship: Sodo, Navigator Survive Accident

12 Nov 2022, 14:56 Comments 103 Views Bugweri, Uganda Sport Breaking news
Part of the wreckage. Courtesy photo

Part of the wreckage. Courtesy photo

In short
Sodo was driving with his navigator Derrick Lubambula when their Mitsubishi EVO9 Registration number UAV 889Z overturned several times and crashed in the neighboring garden in Butapa village in Buyanga sub-county in Bugweri district on Saturday morning.

 

Tagged with: accident championship rally road street
Mentioned: Sodo

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.