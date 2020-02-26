Sodomy Victim Transfered to Mulago Unconcious

In short
The Luweero District Police Commander, Abraham Tukundane, says the 19-year- old chapatti vendor was lured into sodomy by Musab Abashar after buying him alcohol at Mato Guest House on Sunday night.
26 Feb 2020, 17:18
Luweero, Uganda
