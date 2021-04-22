Solar Dealers Scared of New UNBS Mandatory Solar Standards

In short
The UNBS 2020 survey report shows that 70% of the solar energy products marketed in Uganda do not conform to the quality standards recognized by the International Electro-Technical Commission (IEC) and Lighting Global Standards.
Solar Dealers Scared of New UNBS Mandatory Solar Standards22 Apr 2021, 11:46 Comments 141 Views Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Solar traders scared of Mandatory solar standards
Mentioned: Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.