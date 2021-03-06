In short
Wilson Musinguzi, another farmer from Kameme village, says that the irrigation plant has been dysfunctional for over a year. According to Musinguzi, he saw the scheme operating for only one month after completion.
Solar Irrigation Scheme Has Failed-Kanungu Farmers Top story6 Mar 2021, 13:09 Comments 100 Views Kanungu, Western Region, Uganda Agriculture Updates
Solar Irrigation Scheme along Ntungwa river in Kihihi sub county,Kanungu district (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
In short
Tagged with: Kihihi sub county Solar Irrigation scheme
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.