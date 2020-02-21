Soldier Faces Division Court Martial for Killing Three People in Gulu

In short
Okello allegedly killed Beatrice Ajok, 52, and her two sons; Dan Joakim Binyang, 18, and Owen Norman, 20 and injured an 8-year-old girl during a scuffle on January 10, this year. The incident happened in Vanguard Sub Ward, Pece Division in Gulu Municipality.
Soldier Faces Division Court Martial for Killing Three People in Gulu21 Feb 2020, 09:40 Comments 193 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Updates
In short
Mentioned: Central Guard of UPDF 4th Division Barracks Pece Division in Gulu Municipality The Uganda People’s Defense Forces – UPDF Vanguard Sub Ward
