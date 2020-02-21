Dominic Ochola
Soldier Faces Division Court Martial for Killing Three People in Gulu

21 Feb 2020, 09:40 Comments 193 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Updates

Okello allegedly killed Beatrice Ajok, 52, and her two sons; Dan Joakim Binyang, 18, and Owen Norman, 20 and injured an 8-year-old girl during a scuffle on January 10, this year. The incident happened in Vanguard Sub Ward, Pece Division in Gulu Municipality.

 

