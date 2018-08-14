Olive Nakatudde
08:32

UPDF Officer Used ‘Bogus' Name to Claim Mubende Land

14 Aug 2018, 07:18 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Some of the victims of the Mubende land evictions at the Land Commission. Olive Nakatudde

The meeting minutes recorded army officer Maj. Eric Kigambwoha with an additional name Mutebi and identified him as a grandson, landlord, and beneficiary of the estate of Zakariya Ssaku Kikonyogo. Kigambwoha was also introduced as a son of a one Henry Kaaya.

 

