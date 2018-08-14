UPDF Officer Used ‘Bogus' Name to Claim Mubende Land

Some of the victims of the Mubende land evictions at the Land Commission. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The meeting minutes recorded army officer Maj. Eric Kigambwoha with an additional name Mutebi and identified him as a grandson, landlord, and beneficiary of the estate of Zakariya Ssaku Kikonyogo. Kigambwoha was also introduced as a son of a one Henry Kaaya.