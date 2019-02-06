In short
The shooting occurred at 3 am when unidentified suspects broke into the home of Joseph Masiga and Pallorin Kansiime. Preliminary findings indicate when the neighbours heard the houses being broken into, they raised an alarm which attracted a soldier who was guarding at a nearby house.
Soldier Shoots Dead Suspected Thief 6 Feb 2019 Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango Login to license this image from 1$.
