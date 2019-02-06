Dear Jeanne
Soldier Shoots Dead Suspected Thief

6 Feb 2019, 19:54 Comments 148 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango

The shooting occurred at 3 am when unidentified suspects broke into the home of Joseph Masiga and Pallorin Kansiime. Preliminary findings indicate when the neighbours heard the houses being broken into, they raised an alarm which attracted a soldier who was guarding at a nearby house.

 

