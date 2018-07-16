Kule Jerome Bitswande
UPDF Soldier Charged for Shooting Minor, Remanded

16 Jul 2018 Kasese, Uganda

In short
Ndyanabo was remanded by the Unit Disciplinary Committee of the 309 Brigade in Hima during a sitting at Kogere Cell, Rukoki Ward of Nyamwamba Division. He is accused of shooting to death one Nelson Kule, using his SMG 56-4502296 gun on Friday night.

 

