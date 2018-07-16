UPDF Soldier Charged for Shooting Minor, Remanded

In short
Ndyanabo was remanded by the Unit Disciplinary Committee of the 309 Brigade in Hima during a sitting at Kogere Cell, Rukoki Ward of Nyamwamba Division. He is accused of shooting to death one Nelson Kule, using his SMG 56-4502296 gun on Friday night.
UPDF Soldier Charged for Shooting Minor, Remanded16 Jul 2018
