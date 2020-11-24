Kimbowa Ivan
Soldiers Learn Railway Sleeper Making to Support Standard Gauge Railway Construction

UMEC administrators with the UBTEB Executive Secretary Onesmus Oyesige

The rails are made out of metals, iron bars and concrete. According to Asiimwe the government needs 110 dollars to buy one bar from abroad but a locally manufactured rail can cost 47 dollars. Each kilometer of a railroad takes about 1660 sleepers.

 

