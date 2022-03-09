In short
Pius Biribonwoha said that there is no need to amend the Electricity Act to provide for the merger since the Companies Act, 2012 regulates the functions of the companies, their management, and other matters pertaining to the companies.
Solictor General Guides MPs on Merger of Electricity Companies
Deputy Solicitor General, Pius Biribonwoha and others appearing before Parliament’s Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
