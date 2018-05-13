Somalia Ready To Take Over From AMISOM - Musse Ali

In short
Ugandan Maj Gen. Francis Okello, the head of the African Union Delegation to the joint AU-UN Review of AMISOM, said the continental body wants the transition plan presented by the Somali government to succeed. His remarks were echoed by the Ugandan Ambassador to Somalia, Prof Sam Turyamuhika, who pledged the support of the troop contributing countries in ensuring the plan succeeds.
Somalia Ready To Take Over From AMISOM - Musse Ali13 May 2018, 16:25 Kampala, Uganda Security Analysis
