Somalia: Ugandan Troops Receive Service Medals

The Commander of the Ugandan contingent in Somalia, Brig. Paul Lokech decorating a soldier

In short

Deployed in August 2017, the outgoing battle group has been conducting anti-insurgent operations against Al-Shabaab in the Lower Shabelle region that include areas of Celjaale, Ayub, KM50, KM67, Buffor, Shalambot, Marka, Masla and Quoryoley. Uganda soldiers in Somalia are in charge of sector one which stretches about 240 kilometers from Mogadishu along the Indian Ocean coastline.