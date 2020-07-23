AYUBU KIRINYA
Somber Mood As First Covid19 Victim Gets Buried in Namisindwa Top story

23 Jul 2020, 18:42 Comments 333 Views Health Updates
A police officer Manning the Burial Grounds

The Namisindwa Resident District Commissioner Kigai Kimoto said that they deployed police at the burial ground to ensure the Standard Operating Procedures were followed by the local members of the community but also to limit the number of people so as the spread of Covid19 is contained.

 

