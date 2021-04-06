Sombre Mood as Lugazi Diocese Pays Last Respects to Archbishop Lwanga

In short
Christians who gathered the Church Lugazi eulogized Dr Lwanga hailing him for spearheading spiritual and economic growth in the area. To the community of Kyabakadde, Lwanga is an irreplaceable symbol that brought their community to the limelight.
Lugazi Diocesan Bishop Christopher Kakooza leading the team that recievied the body of Dr Lwanga at the Kyabakadde play ground where it was airlifted to the church.
