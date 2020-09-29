Some Candidates on Donor Scholarships Panic as Schools Reopen

In short
Several local organizations that partner with international donors to support the poor children access education have been registering regrets from their partners who attribute their inability to continue supporting the learners to Covid-19 pandemic disruptions on their economic status.
Some Candidates on Donor Scholarships Panic as Schools Reopen29 Sep 2020, 20:08 Comments 69 Views Kampala, Uganda Media Education Interview
In short
Tagged with: poor and vulnerable learners scholarships
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.