Some City Schools Decline To Take In New Candidates

In short
Mike Ssekago, the headteacher Wampewo Ntake Secondary School, says they have turned away over 30 candidates since they resumed studies on Oct 15th, 2020. He explains that they have already reached their UNEB ceiling for candidate classes.
Some City Schools Decline To Take In New Candidates21 Oct 2020, 17:12 Comments 71 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Report
