In short
Dr. Orem also disclosed that some health workers have limited knowledge on cancer and can neither counsel nor diagnose patients correctly.
Some Health Workers Think Cancer is a Virus– Dr. Orem Top story11 Mar 2020, 12:44 Comments 148 Views Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Uganda Cancer Institute cancer dr. jackson orem director uganda cancer institute nutrition prevention sensitisation virus
Mentioned: Uganada cancer institute parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.