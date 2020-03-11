Shamira Matovu
12:49

Some Health Workers Think Cancer is a Virus– Dr. Orem Top story

11 Mar 2020
Dr. Jackson Orem

In short
Dr. Orem also disclosed that some health workers have limited knowledge on cancer and can neither counsel nor diagnose patients correctly.

 

