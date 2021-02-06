In short
"Abductees were beaten for walking too slowly," the ruling stated. "One abductee was forced to kill another with a club and forced to inspect corpses. Another abductee was forced to watch someone being killed. Some mothers were forced to abandon their children on the side of the road; one child was left on a rubbish pit." Presiding Judge Bertram Schmitt narrated on Thursday.
Some LRA Victims Seek Lighter Sentence for Ongwen
Gulu, Uganda
Dominic Ongwen During His Trial At the International Criminal Court ICC Login to license this image from 1$.
