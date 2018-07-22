Ugandan Poverty is a Result of Egotism - Museveni

In short
Museveni says that many scoffed at him when demonstrated how one can use a few acres of land for various activities and ensure constant harvests using drip irrigation. The technology allows water to flow under low pressure through plastic bottles and tubes tied along the plants.
Ugandan Poverty is a Result of Egotism - Museveni22 Jul 2018, 14:09 Comments 203 Views Mityana, Uganda Agriculture Misc Politics Report
President Museveni inspecting farmers who have been able to add value to their produces in Mityana Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.