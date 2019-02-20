Kule Jerome Bitswande
Son Chops Off Father's Hands in Land Fight

20 Feb 2019 Kasese, Uganda

Felix Twesigye, another of Kabagambes sons told URN that Musekura sold his initial piece of land when he married a second wife and later started demanding for more land from his father. Twesigye accuses his brother of acting under the influence of intoxicants.

 

