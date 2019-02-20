In short
Felix Twesigye, another of Kabagambes sons told URN that Musekura sold his initial piece of land when he married a second wife and later started demanding for more land from his father. Twesigye accuses his brother of acting under the influence of intoxicants.
Son Chops Off Father's Hands in Land Fight20 Feb 2019, 07:17 Comments 112 Views Kasese, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: son chops fathers hands in fight over land
Mentioned: kilembe mines hospital bunyangabu district
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.