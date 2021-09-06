Solomon Okabo
07:09

Son Kills Father in UGX 5,000 Fight

6 Sep 2021, 06:56 Comments 208 Views Kole, Uganda Northern Crime Security Updates

In short
George Ocwic, an eyewitness, says the deceased was punishing his teenage daughter for the alleged theft of the money.


According to Ocwic, the suspect intervened to save his sister and instead picked timber, which he used to strike his father on the forehead killing him instantly.

 

