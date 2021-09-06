Son Kills Father in UGX 5,000 Fight

In short
George Ocwic, an eyewitness, says the deceased was punishing his teenage daughter for the alleged theft of the money.
According to Ocwic, the suspect intervened to save his sister and instead picked timber, which he used to strike his father on the forehead killing him instantly.
Son Kills Father in UGX 5,000 Fight6 Sep 2021, 06:56 Comments 208 Views Kole, Uganda Northern Crime Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Son Kills Father in 5,000 Shillings Fight
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.