In short
Around the world, the public is screaming for his freedom, using the hashtag FreeBobiWine, on social media, random graffiti paintings and placards. But like they say, Music is the greatest communication in the world. Even if people dont understand the language that youre singing in, they still know good music when they hear it.
Songs of Solidarity; The Artists Weapon for Bobi's Freedom25 Aug 2018, 17:35 Comments 203 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Lifestyle Politics Updates
An illustration of singer and legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Bobi Wine Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.