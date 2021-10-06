Edward Eninu
19:40

Soroti Authorities Suspend Prayers over Surging COVID-19 Cases

6 Oct 2021
Soroti DTF sitting at Asuret Sub County.

In short
Asuret Sub County registered 173 cases of COVID-19 between September 22 and October 1, 2021. This is almost a quarter of the cumulative cases recorded in the district comprising 12 sub-counties since March 2020.

 

