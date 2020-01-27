In short
Moses Otimong, the Soroti Municipal Council Town Clerk, says that much as the contractor, TECHNO 3 Uganda Ltd has completed 95% of the physical works, the finishing might take them up to April due to changes that arose during the monitoring visits by stakeholders.
Soroti Central Market Works to Delay
