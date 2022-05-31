Edward Eninu
Soroti City Approves Rates for Solid Waste Management

31 May 2022, 12:22 Comments 70 Views Soroti, Uganda Local government Updates
Heaps of garbage lying around Soroti Modern Market.

In short
In the new rates expected to commence in July, each household in the city is expected to pay from 5,000 to 10,000 Shillings to the private garbage collectors every month. Those living in senior quarters will be paying between 20,000 to 30,000 Shillings to the firm that will be contracted to manage waste next month.

 

