In short
The application is seeking review of November 26th, 2020 ruling where Justice Masalu reverted Aloet and Opiyai wards to Soroti City West Division. The wards, that were initially in Soroti City West during creation of Soroti City were moved to Soroti City East Division. The application is also seeking to nullify elections of Soroti City.
Soroti City Boundary Judgement Set for Friday
EC Lawyer, Patrick Wetaka making his argument at Soroti High Court, seated is Fiona Namirembe, counsel for defendants.
