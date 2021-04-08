Edward Eninu
Soroti Diocese Mourns Wife of Retired Bishop Obaikol

8 Apr 2021
Mrs. Margret Obaikol

The news of Obaikol’s death on Wednesday shocked Christians who had seen her four days ago at the burial of her son. She had a history of diabetes and hypertension.

 

