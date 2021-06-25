Edward Eninu
06:20

New Sub Counties in Soroti Directed to Share Budgets with Mother Units

25 Jun 2021, 06:13 Comments 67 Views Soroti, Uganda Local government Updates
Soroti district Adminstration Block

Soroti district Adminstration Block

In short
The sub-counties that have been idle for more than one year after their elevation had their local leaders elected in March during the general elections. But even after assuming office, their operations hang in balance over the absence of start-up funds and independent budgets.

 

Tagged with: budgeting processes in uganda creation of new administrative units new guidelines on the operationalization of sub counties sharing of budgets in new sub counties
Mentioned: Ministry of Local Government Soroti District Local Government

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.