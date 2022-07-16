Soroti East By- Election: EC Clears Voting in Contested Wards

In short
On July 1, four voters petitioned the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama over the alleged illegal and unconstitutional act and omission tainting the planned by- election.
Soroti East By- Election: EC Clears Voting in Contested Wards16 Jul 2022, 14:08 Comments 149 Views Politics Election Updates
In short
Tagged with: EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Herbert Edmund Ariko Vs Moses Okia Attan Soroti East by-election petitions against soroti- east by- election
Mentioned: Soroti City The Electoral Commission – EC
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.