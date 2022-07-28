Edward Eninu
08:09

Soroti East By- Election: Traders Count Loses in Amukaru Cattle Market

28 Jul 2022, 08:07 Comments 123 Views Soroti, Uganda Business and finance Election Updates
Vegetable Vendors at Amukaru Cattle Market. Photo by Medrine Apio

Vegetable Vendors at Amukaru Cattle Market. Photo by Medrine Apio

In short
Susan Ikeris, a second cloth trader says she couldn’t sell anything because of low turn-up in the market. She said that most traders and customers were taken unawares by the change in the market day.

 

Tagged with: Amukaru Cattle Market Soroti East by-election campaigns for the soroti east by- elections
Mentioned: soroti city

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.