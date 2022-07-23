In short
On Thursday, Amuriat called off his first-day campaigns in Opiyai, Kengere, and Pioneer wards following the death of the UPC councilor in Opiyai ward. He again failed to turn up for the second day of campaigns at Kichinjaji and Akisim wards.
Soroti East By- Election: UPC Candidate Fails to Campaign in Five Wards
