Soroti East By- Election: VP Alupo Pleads with Voters to Support NRM Candidate

In short
Alupo joins a host of other government officials including the Prime Minister, Robbinah Nabbanja, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, and the NRM bigwigs who have camped in Soroti to rally support for the NRM candidate.
Soroti East By- Election: VP Alupo Pleads with Voters to Support NRM Candidate25 Jul 2022, 07:32 Comments 109 Views Soroti, Uganda Election Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: Herbert Edmund Ariko Vs Moses Okia Attan Soroti East by-election Vice President Jessica Alupo campaigns in soroti east by- election
Mentioned: Soroti City
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.