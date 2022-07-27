Edward Eninu
17:52

Soroti East Receives Voting Materials Ahead of By-election

27 Jul 2022, 17:44 Comments 212 Views Soroti, Uganda Election Politics Security Updates
Ballot boxes downloaded at EC office in Soroti.

Ballot boxes downloaded at EC office in Soroti.

In short
The materials include registers, ballot boxes, Ballot papers, Biometric Voter Verification Kits, and basins among others.

 

Tagged with: Herbert Edmund Ariko Vs Moses Okia Attan Oscar Ageca, East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman Soroti East by-election security briefs
Mentioned: East Kyoga Regional Police Headquarters Soroti City

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.