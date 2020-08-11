In short
During the inauguration of Soroti City on Monday, Bob Owiny, the Deputy Council Speaker for Soroti District chaired a special council meeting to extend gratitude to Kadaga and the government for considering the operationalization of Soroti City. Owiny also used the opportunity to lobby for support to Kadaga’s candidature in recognition of her effort in steering deliberations in Parliament.
Soroti Elevation Boosts Kadaga's Support in Teso Region11 Aug 2020, 06:17 Comments 78 Views Soroti, Uganda Politics Local government Updates
