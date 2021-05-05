In short

Robert Ocan, the chairman of eleven landing sites on Lake Kyoga said that if the government had relaxed on impounding the illegal fishing gears, over 300 fishermen using small boats would have been lost by now. He asked the Government to support those surrendering the illegal fishing gears with small loans to purchase the recommended fishnets and boats.

























The fisheries protection unit-FPU was Tuesday invited to come and burn the illegal fishing gears.