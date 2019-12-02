In short
Joyce Akiteng, a farmer from Otatai Village in Asuret Sub County says she opted to sell her oranges on the streets due to the lengthy processes at the factory. Akiteng explains that although the factory would offer better market for her oranges, she cannot enroll in the group since it requires money.
Soroti Fruit Factory Restricts Business to Registered Groups Top story2 Dec 2019, 06:54 Comments 144 Views Soroti, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Analysis
In short
Tagged with: Douglas Ndawula Kakyukyu, CEO Soroti Fruit Factory Teso Juice citrus farming fruit farmers in Teso oranges in soroti
Mentioned: Soroti Fruit Factory Teso Sub Region
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.