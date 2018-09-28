In short
The strike by cleaners has triggered a foul smell in the wards. Some patients and their attendants were seen improvising to clean the wards using their own manpower. Doctors have also avoided making rounds in the wards.
Soroti Hospital Cleaners Strike over Pay
28 Sep 2018
Soroti Regional Referral Hospital cleaners being addressed by the hospital administrator in regard to their payments Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
